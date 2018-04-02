We've got our winners for the Red Sox ticket giveaway!



Andrew R. of Brooklin has won the pair of tickets for Thursday, April 5th.



Shelby L. of Clifton has won the pair of tickets for Saturday, April 7th.



Mindy B. of Milford has won the pair of tickets for Sunday, April 8th.



Congratulations to our winners! The tickets will be available for pickup at the Zone Radio office and all three winners have been contacted via email.



Stay tuned for more contests! ... See MoreSee Less

Photo