Man injured in van crash dies at hospital

TURNER, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say a man who was seriously injured when his van overturned in Turner has died.

The crash killed 68-year-old Robert Konieczko, of Kingfield. Police say he died overnight in a hospital following the crash Tuesday.

Police say Konieczko’s van crossed into the opposite lane and overturned off the road. He was alone in the van and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say they are still investigating to determine why he lost control of the van.