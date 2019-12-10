Man charged with manufacturing meth in church playroom

A Maine man is charged with transforming a children’s playroom inside a church into a meth lab. Police arrested 33-year-old Matthew Anderson after discovering items consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine in the designated playroom at the Buxton United Methodist Church. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency charged him with unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab. Anderson remained jailed Monday on cash bail of $7,500. He made his initial court appearance on Friday, a day after his arrest.