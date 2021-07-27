Maine’s Job verification deadline nears; rural clinics get aid

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some unemployment claimants in Maine and elsewhere will soon have to submit proof that they were employed when they lost a job due to the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government is requiring the proof of employment by Aug. 4 for anyone was has received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The rule applies to anyone who has received the benefits beginning with the week that ended Jan 2. Also in Maine, a federal program is providing 27 rural health clinics in Maine with more than $1.3 million to help with vaccination efforts.