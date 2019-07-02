Mainers can now get Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has begun offering Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses.

The federal Real ID law was passed by Congress after the 2001 terrorist attacks to strengthen rules for government-sanctioned identification.

Maine was the first state to opt out of the Real ID program more than a decade ago, but Republican Gov. Paul LePage signed a bill into law last year directing the state to issue driver’s licenses and non-driver identification cards that meet the new standard.

Mainers can still opt for a regular driver’s license, but it won’t be valid for boarding a commercial aircraft and accessing federal facilities. The Department of Homeland Security won’t begin enforcing Real ID until Oct. 1, 2020.