Maine to provide more help for renters; school caution urged

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills says the state will dedicate more than $6 million to help residents who can’t pay their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor says the use of federal coronavirus relief funds will extend Maine Housing’s COVID-19 Rental Relief Program through December. Mills says states around the country need Congress to approve more relief soon. The Mills administration also announced Friday that another county has joined the intermediate category in the state’s color-coded school safety designation system. The state has reported more than 9,900 cases of the virus and 173 deaths since the start of the pandemic.