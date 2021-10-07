Maine to get $1.5M to clean up more brownfields

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three Maine organizations are going to receive about $1.5 million from the federal government to help clean up more of the state’s brownfields. Brownfields are typically former industrial sites that suffer from pollution. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding the money to the Greater Portland Council of Governments, Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission and Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments. The money will be used to perform brownfield assessment and develop cleanup plans.