SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Maine will remain under a state of emergency order until at least the middle of May. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills extended the emergency order on Wednesday. She first instituted the order in March 2020, near the outset of the pandemic. The order gives the state the ability to use all available resources to contain the spread of coronavirus. The coronavirus has sickened more than 55,000 people in the state and killed more than 750.