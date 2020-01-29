Maine state secretary chides Bloomberg on inaccurate mailing

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) – Maine’s secretary of state says presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg sent inaccurate voting information to state residents. Matthew Dunlap said Tuesday that “several voters” recently received a mailing from the Democrat’s campaign that suggested any voter could participate in the March Democratic primary. Dunlap says the March 3 primary is closed, and only voters who are registered members of the Democratic Party can vote. There is also a closed Republican primary that day, though President Donald Trump is the only candidate on the GOP ballot. The Bloomberg campaign says it regrets the confusion.