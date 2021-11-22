Maine State Police investigate death of 3-year-old boy

HOWLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy. A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety in a statement Sunday said state police were notified by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office about the death of the boy from the Penobscot County town of Howland at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Per protocol, the state police Major Crimes Unit is called to investigate the death of any child in Maine 3 years of age or younger. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause and manner of the death. No additional information was made public.