Maine man gets 5 years on child pornography charge

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who was once a member of a neo-Nazi group has been sentenced to five years in prison on federal child pornography charges. The Portland Press Herald reports that 28-year-old Andrew Hazelton was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in July. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office found in 2019 that Hazleton had sought explicit photos from a 10-year-old girl on social media. In 2021, a former employer reported Hazelton to the FBI because he feared a workplace shooting. Prosceutors say an investigator cited the explicit messages to the girl in a search warrant for Hazelton’s phone and uncovered videos and images depicting child pornography. Hazelton apologized in court.