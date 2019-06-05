Maine legislators OK assisted suicide; bill goes to governor

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Legislature has passed a bill to legalize doctor-assisted suicide.

The Democratic-led Maine Senate voted 19-16 Tuesday in favor of the bill. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ office says she not yet taken a position.

The Death With Dignity National Center and the Death With Dignity Political Fund say seven states have similar laws. New Jersey became the seventh in April.

The bill would allow doctors to prescribe terminally ill people a fatal dose of medication.

It would require a second opinion by a consulting physician, along with one written and two verbal requests.

Physicians would screen patients for conditions like depression that could impair judgment.