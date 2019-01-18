Maine lawmakers’ bills focus on solar energy, health care

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats with newfound control over Maine’s Legislature have proposed bills to expand access to health care, eliminate restrictions on solar projects, forgive student debt and promote firearms safety.

Meanwhile, other bills — proposed by Democrats, Republicans and independents — would tackle the opioid crisis, the roll-out marijuana sales and the future of ranking candidates on the ballot.

There are also proposals on paid sick leave, an income tax hike, state funding for abortion services and measures to prevent “high-risk” people from obtaining firearms.

Few details are available so far about lawmakers’ bills, whose titles were released Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills leads the state alongside Democrats who now control Maine’s Senate and House.