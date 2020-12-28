Maine inmate dies in custody on Christmas Day

WARREN, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Corrections says an inmate at Maine State Prison died in custody on Christmas Day. The department says 48-year-old George Riddle, formerly of Sanford, died around 11 a.m. on the holiday. The department says Riddle was attended by medical personal at the time of his death, which was not related to COVID-19. The Bangor Daily News reports Riddle was serving a sentence for burglary and robbery and had been held at the prison since 2017. He was scheduled to be released in 2025.