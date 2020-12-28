Maine home sales continue to surge amid low inventory

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine home sales increased by more than 30% in November compared to the previous year as home prices continued to climb as well. The Maine Association of Realtors says 1,965 single-family existing homes changed hands last month. The association says values also increased 20% to a median sales price of $270,000. The realtors association says low for-sale inventory played a role in driving real estate sales and prices. The association says 2020 sales are running almost 8% ahead of figures for last year, which was the strongest year for home sales in the history of the state.