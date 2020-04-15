Maine gov extends state of emergency until mid-May

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor has extended a state of emergency order prompted by the coronavirus outbreak until the middle of May. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of civil emergency about a month ago and extended it to May 15 on Tuesday. The proclamation authorized Mills to use emergency powers to expand the state’s response to the virus. Mills says extending the order also allows her to lengthen the state’s stay-at-home order, which is currently scheduled to end at the close of April.