Maine enrolls over 7,500 in MaineCare so far

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The administration of Maine’s new Democratic governor says the state has enrolled 7,500 people under voter-approved Medicaid expansion since January.

The Maine health agency figures released Friday are up from 6,200 the previous week.

Voters approved expansion for over 70,000 Mainers in 2017, but Gov. Janet Mills’ GOP predecessor blocked expansion over his fiscal concerns.

Mills rolled-out expansion on her first day, and her two-year budget provides nearly $150 million for Maine’s expansion costs. Her budget estimates $830 million in federal funding.

Maine is also seeking federal permission to reduce how often applicants must follow-up before getting a decision. There’s a public hearing Monday in Augusta on Medicaid expansion regulations.