Maine delegation urges Trump to make good on lobster promise

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Congressional delegation has urged the Trump administration to make good on its promise to come to the aid of the lobster industry. President Donald Trump issued a memorandum in June that called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide assistance to the lobster industry to offset the losses suffered due to trade hostilities with China. China was a major buyer of American lobster before the breakdown in trade with the U.S. The memorandum included a 60-day deadline. The four members of the Maine delegation said that means the USDA must provide relief funds by Monday.