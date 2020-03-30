Central Maine Power delivers masks, respirators to MEMA

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest electric utility is donating 6,000 masks to the Maine Emergency Management Agency to protect front-line medical workers from the coronavirus. Central Maine Powe said its parent company, Avangrid, rounded up 3,000 surgical masks and 3,000 N-95 respirators that were sent to the MEMA ofices Monday morning. The state is concerned about the adequacy of supplies to combat the coronavirus, and it’s pressing the federal government for more supplies. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.