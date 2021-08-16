Maine boy falls 50 feet into water in Acadia National Park

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has suffered head and neck injuries after falling 50-feet down a slope of a Maine national park trail and into a body of water. A park spokesperson, Christie Anastasia, said the boy was on Canon Brook Trail in Acadia National Park on Saturday afternoon when he fell into the water, where his family had been swimming. Bangor Daily News reports that LifeFlight helicopter transported him from Bar Harbor for medical attention. Earlier Saturday afternoon in an unrelated incident an 18-year-old man was also transported by LifeFlight after diving into a shallow area at Sand Beach. No additional information was immediately released.