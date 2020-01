Augusta, ME (AP) – Maine lobsters need to arrive alive at their destinations, and a proposal before the Maine Legislature is aimed at making it more certain that happens. Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic introduced a bill on Tuesday that would exempt truck drivers transporting live lobsters from some hours-of-service restrictions. Vitelli said the proposal would extend an exemption already granted to transporters of potatoes, broccoli and livestock.