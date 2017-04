Saturdays and Sundays on WKIT, you can win scrumptious Subway sandwiches just by call in. On Subway Saturdays between 10am and 6pm and Subway Sundays from 11am to 6pm, you can call in and win a Signature Wrap or an Italian Hero! Signature Wraps are packed with meat, veggies and tangy sauces! The Italian Hero features spicy salami and capicola, melty cheese and Mediterranean seasoning. Win this weekend with Subway and The Rock of Bangor!