ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:Concert Photos Junior Brown – Aura, Portland, Maine. – 12/06/2018 by James Pappaconstantine January 29, 2019, 9:23 am Comments are off The post Junior Brown – Aura, Portland, Maine. – 12/06/2018 appeared first on Maine Music News. ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Concert Presale: Chris Stapleton at the Bangor Waterfront Back All Entries Next article Bill would create consumer-owned Maine power utility