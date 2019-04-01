John Fogerty is coming to Westbrook!

Sunday, August 11th

Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in Westbrook, ME

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present JOHN FOGERTY on his “My 50 Year Trip Tour” live at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in Westbook, ME on Sunday, August 11, 2019!

General Public Ticket Sale Begins FRIDAY, APRIL 5 AT 10:00AM

RESERVED SEATING AND GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET PRICES RANGING FROM $25.00 to $199.00

Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com, Ticketmaster.com or locally at the box office located at AURA – 121 Center Street, Portland.