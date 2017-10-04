WKIT Homemade Jam 9/28/17
Homemade Jam airs every Thursday at 11pm. It’s an hour of Local Rock On Your Local Rocker, featuring 100% Mainer Made Rock And Roll.
This episode features new music from Sygnal To Noise, The Cooch Experiment, The Ian Black Band and Fifth Freedom. We also hear from Riff Johnson with Sierra Carey and more! Its 100% Maine-Made Rock on 100.3 WKIT.
Full playlist:
Sygnal To Noise – Cliche
The Ian Black Band – Bound To Be Troouble
Sierra Carey & Riff Johnson – All We Need To Know
Jeremiah Freed – Bad Feeling
Fifth Freedom – Midnight Rain
The Blast Addicts – Vamp
When Particles Collide – Fight
Jericko Rose – But It’s All Right
The Cooch Experiment – Somebody Wound Up Dead
Laurie Jones Music Company – My Kind Of Love
To Be Determined – Little Devil Girl
The Very Reverend – Leash
The Wicked Woods – What’s Your Name