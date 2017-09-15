WKIT Homemade Jam 9/14/17
Homemade Jam airs every Thursday at 11pm. It’s an hour of Local Rock On Your Local Rocker, featuring 100% Mainer Made Rock And Roll.
WE haven’t done one of these in a while: Tonight is Ladies Night, featuring all female artists, including Bangtown Timebomb, Stesha Cano, Random Ideas, The Resistance, Vicky Andres and Life Itself and more. This week’s Homemade Jam is Estrogen-Powered!
Ladies Night Edition playlist:
When Particles Collide – Constant Disaster
The Feather Lungs – Three Times
Lynn Julian – Get The Picture
Stesha Cano – Super Girl
Laurie Jones Music Company – Coffee Shop
Audrey Ryan – Simplify
Bangtown Timebomb – Bomber
Random Ideas – Best Of Life
Medford City – Dangerous Mood
LC Williams and the Driver – Let’s Ride
The Resistance – Rock And Roll Man
Susanne Gerry – Kind Of Like