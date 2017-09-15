Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Homemade Jam: 9.14.17

Dave Isaac showcases the best in Maine-made Rock 'N' Roll.

Homemade Jam w/ Dave Isaac

 

WKIT Homemade Jam 9/14/17

Homemade Jam airs every Thursday at 11pm. It’s an hour of Local Rock On Your Local Rocker, featuring 100% Mainer Made Rock And Roll.

WE haven’t done one of these in a while: Tonight is Ladies Night, featuring all female artists, including Bangtown TimebombStesha CanoRandom IdeasThe ResistanceVicky Andres and Life Itself and more. This week’s Homemade Jam is Estrogen-Powered!

Ladies Night Edition playlist:

When Particles Collide – Constant Disaster
The Feather Lungs – Three Times
Lynn Julian – Get The Picture
Stesha Cano – Super Girl
Laurie Jones Music Company – Coffee Shop
Audrey Ryan – Simplify
Bangtown Timebomb – Bomber
Random Ideas – Best Of Life
Medford City – Dangerous Mood
LC Williams and the Driver – Let’s Ride
The Resistance – Rock And Roll Man
Susanne Gerry – Kind Of Like

