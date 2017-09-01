Homemade Jam: 8.31.17

WKIT Homemade Jame 8/31/17
Homemade Jame airs at 11PM every Thursday on 100.3 WKIT. It’s Local Rock on your Local Rocker!
Cajun Carey is filling in as this week’s Guest Host; the host may be different, but the music is rockin’!
Featuring new tunes from:
Mike Billings – Focus Unquelled
Everett Dumas – Red Raindrops
Blast Addicts – Fit to Go the Distance
Susanne Gerry – Kind of Like
Chris Soper – Small Town America
Sierra Carey ft Riff Johnson – All We Need to Know
Fifth Freedom – Coming Back for More
13 High – Social Butterfly
Diesel Doug – If I’d Shot Her When I Met Her
Burning Time – Nothing Now
The Feather Lungs – Daydream
Marathon Man – Soon
SeepeopleS – New American Dream