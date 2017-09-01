Homemade Jam: 8.31.17

WKIT Homemade Jame 8/31/17

Homemade Jame airs at 11PM every Thursday on 100.3 WKIT. It’s Local Rock on your Local Rocker!

Cajun Carey is filling in as this week’s Guest Host; the host may be different, but the music is rockin’!

Featuring new tunes from:

Mike Billings – Focus Unquelled

Everett Dumas – Red Raindrops

Blast Addicts – Fit to Go the Distance

Susanne Gerry – Kind of Like

Chris Soper – Small Town America

Sierra Carey ft Riff Johnson – All We Need to Know

Fifth Freedom – Coming Back for More

13 High – Social Butterfly

Diesel Doug – If I’d Shot Her When I Met Her

Burning Time – Nothing Now

The Feather Lungs – Daydream

Marathon Man – Soon

SeepeopleS – New American Dream