Homemade Jam: 7.6.17

Dave Isaac showcases the best in Maine made Rock 'N' Roll.

WKIT Homemade Jam Playlist 7/6/17

Chris Ross and the North – Just My Luck
Everett Dumas – Train
ACOUSTIFIED – What About You
Now is Now – Other Worlds
The Blast Addicts – Devil’s Den
Riff Johnson – Catch Me If You Can
Jeremiah Freed – Bad Feeling
Arta’sin – Undeniable
Cidny Bullens – In A Perfect World
Fifth Freedom – Someday
Adonis Rising – Army Of One
SeepeopleS – Maybe It’s Your Fault

