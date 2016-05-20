WKIT Homemade Jam 5/19/16
The 220s – Burning Flowers
Nick Perry’s Brass Tax – The Way Things Are
The Veayo Twins – Please Let Me Go
Murcielago – Way Too Far
Everett Dumas – Red Rain Drops
Laurie Jones Music Company – Better Days
The Rugged – All The Heavy Things
One Shot Nothing – Under The Noose Again
The Resistance – 2015
Mike Billings – Reflex
The Feather Lungs – Three Times
ACOUSTIFIED – We’re Not Going Home
Please play “You Can Go To Hell” Alice. Thanks from an OLD rocker in Nebraska.