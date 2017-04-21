WKIT Homemade Jam 4/20/17
The Early Mornings – Hit The Rewind
The Blast Addicts – Bad Man
Fifth Freedom – Midnight Rain
They Called Me Legion – Bela Lugosi
Jud Caswell – 451
Jacob Cuff – Shenandoah
Vicky Andres – Back From The Edge
Johnny Clay Shanks – Roll With Me
LeadFoot – Behold The Mountain
Nat Hussey – Gum Chewing Cocktail Waitress Blues
Sierra Carey & Riff Johnson – All We Need To Know
Next week on Homemade Jam, Nat Hussey makes his way to the mainland from Matinicus Island to play tunes from his latest album Compass Rose. Good show, don’t miss it!