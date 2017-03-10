WKIT Homemade Jam 3/9/17
Spent some time with Dave Rocha from Truth Virus Records to find out about new program that is being launched in May that will benefit young musicians in Maine. Also heard some tunes from a couple of Truth Virus bands.
The Northside Ramblers – Feeling The Ground
Jordan Kaulback – Six String Time Machine
We also heard:
Fifth Freedom – Midnight Rain
Everett Dumas – Red Raindrops
Laurie Jones Music Company – Bridges (Hell Yeah)
Kicking Icarus – Checkpoint Charlie
To Be Determined – Mood Swing
Damien Zygote w/Vixie Vega – Dig My Grave
Marathon Man The Band – It’s Happening Now