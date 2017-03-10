WKIT Homemade Jam 3/9/17

Spent some time with Dave Rocha from Truth Virus Records to find out about new program that is being launched in May that will benefit young musicians in Maine. Also heard some tunes from a couple of Truth Virus bands.

The Northside Ramblers – Feeling The Ground

Jordan Kaulback – Six String Time Machine

We also heard:

Fifth Freedom – Midnight Rain

Everett Dumas – Red Raindrops

Laurie Jones Music Company – Bridges (Hell Yeah)

Kicking Icarus – Checkpoint Charlie

To Be Determined – Mood Swing

Damien Zygote w/Vixie Vega – Dig My Grave

Marathon Man The Band – It’s Happening Now