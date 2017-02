WKIT Homemade Jam 2/23/17

Ian Black Band – Quite Some Time

Everett Dumas – Train

Vicky Andres – Nothing Good Come Easy

The Boneheads – Looking For The Next Bad Thing

Burning Time – Nothing Now

Skyfoot – Badlander

The 220s – Melancholy Candy

The Other Bones – The Bad In Goodbye

The Blast Addicts – Bad Man

Arta’sin – Undeniable

Marathon Man The Band – It’s Happening Now

When Particles Collide – Ego

My apologies to Not Yet Lost, had some trouble with the CD, will try again next week.