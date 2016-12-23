ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:Homemade JamShows Homemade Jam: 12.22.16 – To Be Determined Live Dave has live in studio guest band, To Be Determined! by Dave Isaac December 23, 2016, 11:25 am 1 Comment http://wkitfm.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/WKIT-HoJam-live-2016-12-22MP3.mp3 WKIT Homemade Jam 12/22/16 To Be Determined (playlist to follow) ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Drifty Twitchell Report: 12.23.16 “Under The Weather” Back All Entries Next article Brain: Win Tix For Frozen Fenway 2017 One Comment Leave a Reply Very proud of our hometown boys. Thank you Dave Isaac for giving them this opportunity to show what good musicians they are and what great guys they are personally. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.
One Comment
Very proud of our hometown boys. Thank you Dave Isaac for giving them this opportunity to show what good musicians they are and what great guys they are personally.