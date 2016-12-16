WKIT Homemade Jam 12/15/16

Redwood Reunion – Under The Bridge

Juke Rockets Blues Band – Keep On Walkin’

ACOUSTIFIED – What About You

The Resistance – I Get What I Want (And I Want You)

Damien Zygote w/Lucy Baphomet – The Ghost Of Fear

To Be Determined – Forget It

Riff Johnson – Catch Me If You Can

Laurie Jones Music Company – Burden

Jericko Rose – Angel We Have Heard On High

Nick Perry’s Brass Tax – Revisionist History

Johnny Clay Shanks – Devil Didn’t Show

Susanne Gerry – Kind Of Like

Coming up in the next couple of weeks, the band To Be Determined will be live in the studio next Thursday night, the 22nd, followed by Laurie Jones on January 5th.