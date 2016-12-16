WKIT Homemade Jam 12/15/16
Redwood Reunion – Under The Bridge
Juke Rockets Blues Band – Keep On Walkin’
ACOUSTIFIED – What About You
The Resistance – I Get What I Want (And I Want You)
Damien Zygote w/Lucy Baphomet – The Ghost Of Fear
To Be Determined – Forget It
Riff Johnson – Catch Me If You Can
Laurie Jones Music Company – Burden
Jericko Rose – Angel We Have Heard On High
Nick Perry’s Brass Tax – Revisionist History
Johnny Clay Shanks – Devil Didn’t Show
Susanne Gerry – Kind Of Like
Coming up in the next couple of weeks, the band To Be Determined will be live in the studio next Thursday night, the 22nd, followed by Laurie Jones on January 5th.