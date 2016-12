WKIT Homemade Jam 12/8/16

Stesha Cano Live in the studio with Josh Small Zachary Bence and Caleb Sweet

We heard

Wildwood Flower

All The Pretty Little Horses

The Traveling Bird

Amazing Grace

You Are My Sunshine

We also heard

Mike Billings – Noizon

Fifth Freedom – Coming Back For More

Jericko Rose – Under Your Christmas Tree

Thanks to all who took the time to come in, it was a fun night, despite the AM Radio gremlins who haunted Zach’s Telecaster!