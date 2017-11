Homemade Jam airs on Thursday at 11pm. It’s an hour of Local Rock On Your Local Rocker, featuring 100% Mainer Made Rock And Roll.

All good things must come to an end.

As my final stint as host of Homemade Jam, this week’s episode will be a retrospective of some of the bands that have appeared on the show over the years. It’s some of my favorite stuff, long gone bands like Dugen and Kate’s Dream right up to the present day.