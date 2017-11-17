Homemade Jam airs on Thursday at 11pm. It’s an hour of Local Rock On Your Local Rocker, featuring 100% Mainer Made Rock And Roll.

Fred Zeppelin is in the booth for this week’s episode of Homemade Jam. As usual, we’re bringing you some great music from some extremely talented local musicians and bands.

Homemade Jam 11/16/17

Chris Ross – No More

Vickie Anders – Toss & Turn

Mike Billings – Noise On

Laurie Jones – My Kind of Love

The Bad Daddies – Ain’t Got the Time

Now is Now – Better Days

Gun House Hill – Low Ridin’ Ripped Up Jeans

Jericko Rose – Hangin’ ‘Round My Door

Corey Project – A Viking Never Cries

Riff Johnson – Sideways