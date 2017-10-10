Homemade Jam airs every Thursday at 11pm. It’s an hour of Local Rock On Your Local Rocker, featuring 100% Mainer Made Rock And Roll.
WKIT Homemade Jam 10/5/17
Riff Johnson live in the studio
We heard:
Good Is With Me
Clouds
Lost In Fidelity
All The Way Home
Sideways
Also:
Fifth Freedom – Coming Back For More
The Resistance – 2015
Sierra Carey & Riff Johnson – All We Need To Know
Riff Is throwing an album release party at Seasons Downunder in Bangor next Friday night, October 13th with The Resistance and Fifth Freedom, music starts at 9PM.