Homemade Jam airs every Thursday at 11pm. It’s an hour of Local Rock On Your Local Rocker, featuring 100% Mainer Made Rock And Roll.

WKIT Homemade Jam 10/5/17

Riff Johnson live in the studio

We heard:

Good Is With Me

Clouds

Lost In Fidelity

All The Way Home

Sideways

Also:

Fifth Freedom – Coming Back For More

The Resistance – 2015

Sierra Carey & Riff Johnson – All We Need To Know

Riff Is throwing an album release party at Seasons Downunder in Bangor next Friday night, October 13th with The Resistance and Fifth Freedom, music starts at 9PM.