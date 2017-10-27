Homemade Jam airs every Thursday at 11pm. It’s an hour of Local Rock On Your Local Rocker, featuring 100% Mainer Made Rock And Roll.
WKIT Homemade Jam 10/26/17
The Blast Addicts Live in the studio
We heard some great live tunes and spoke with drummer David Thibodeauabout the upcoming new edition of his book Waco: A Survivor’s Story, plus the upcoming Spike TV miniseries based on the book.
We heard:
Vamp
Everybody Leaves
Fit To Go The Distance
Shame On You
Drink This
Bad Man
Later we heard:
Adonis Rising – Army Of One
Sygnal To Noise – Cliche
Thanks to everyone for coming in!!