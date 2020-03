HI-LOW IS BACK! BE LISTENING FOR THE SPECIAL “MUSIC MONEY MONTAGE”. IT’LL BE PLAYED THREE TIMES DAILY DURING THE WEEKDAYS AND WHEN YOU HEAR THE “MONEY MONTAGE”, BE CALLER 10 AND GIVE US A GUESS AS TO THE EXACT AMOUNT OF MONEY (TO THE PENNY) THAT’S IN THE CURRENT “HI–LOW” JACKPOT. IF YOUR GUESS IS NOT CORRECT, WE WILL TELL YOU IF YOU ARE “TOO HIGH” OR “TOO LOW”. BUT IF YOU GET IT RIGHT ON, YOU GET THE MONEY!



THIS YEAR IS A LITTLE DIFFERENT. WE DO NOT HAVE A QUALIFYING PRIZE JUST FOR GUESSING…. BUT THAT MEANS YOU CAN PLAY HIGH LOW AS OFTEN AS YOU CAN GET THROUGH! ONCE YOU WIN A JACKPOT, THEN YOU ARE INELIGIBLE FOR 6 MONTHS.



THAT’S IT! SIMPLE AND EASY TO WIN COLD HARD CASH!



BE LISTENING AND GOOD LUCK FROM OUR LOCAL SPONSORS AND FROM ALL OF US HERE AT YOUR LIVE AND LOCAL ROCKER, 100.3 …. WKIT!