IT’S TIME TO PLAY HI-LO

4 times a day we will play the infamous “Music Money Montage”. When you hear it call the WKIT request line (990-3100) and if you are caller #10, you’ll get to wager a guess as to the exact amount of money in the current Hi – Lo Jackpot. If the guess is not correct, the on-air personality will let the audience know whether the guess was ” Too High” or “Too Low”.
The qualifying prize for each guess through the life of the Hi – Lo Contest is a $5 Subway Gift Card.
In addition – one of the 4 daily “Money Montage” qualifiers will recieve an invite to WKIT’s 9th Annual Blackbeard’s Invitational and a shot at putting for $5000.00. (That person’s name will be drawn the following morning in the Rock N’ Roll Morning Show)
And of course if you guess the correct amount of money in the Hi – Lo Jackpot, you will win that amount of CASH!