IT’S TIME TO PLAY HI-LO

The qualifying prize for each guess through the life of the Hi – Lo Contest is a $5 Subway Gift Card.

In addition – one of the 4 daily “Money Montage” qualifiers will recieve an invite to WKIT’s 9th Annual Blackbeard’s Invitational and a shot at putting for $5000.00. (That person’s name will be drawn the following morning in the Rock N’ Roll Morning Show)

And of course if you guess the correct amount of money in the Hi – Lo Jackpot, you will win that amount of CASH!