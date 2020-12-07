Governor Mills negative for virus after security team case

Maine Gov. Janet Mills says she tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19 after a member of her security team tested positive. In a statement distributed by her office Saturday, Mills says her case is proof that masks work. Mills says she rode in a vehicle last Saturday with a member of her team who had tested positive. Mills received her negative test result on Saturday. In Massachusetts, officials says a big challenge will be to find health care workers to administer the vaccines when they’re already busy with COVID-19 patients. And in Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino has announced the temporary furlough of 130 employees.