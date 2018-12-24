Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

Ghost – 12/14/2018

Ghost – Wang Theatre – Boston – December 14th, 2018

Comments are off

New England photo pit regular Evil Robb was on hand last week when Ghost brought their A Pale Tour Named Death to the Wang Theater in Boston. Special shout out to my cousin’s little metal head December.   This gallery is dedicated to you my little rocker!  Horns up!!

The post Ghost – Wang Theatre – Boston – December 14th, 2018 appeared first on Maine Music News.

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,