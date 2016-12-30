Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

A fun trivia game, played each weekday afternoon @ 4:20pm

What is Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific?

Each weekday afternoon Scotty “Scomo” Moore conjures up a wonderful and challenging trivia question. The question is offered up on air around 4:20pm, listeners then call in their guesses as to what the right answer might be. If a caller gets the correct answer, their “Brain Smells Terrific” and they win a prize!

How Do I Play?

Call 990-3100 if you want to take a guess!

Prize This Week

 

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *