Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

Each weekday afternoon Scotty “Scomo” Moore conjures up a wonderful and challenging trivia question. The question is offered up on air around 4:20pm, listeners then call in their guesses as to what the right answer might be. If a caller gets the correct answer, their “Brain Smells Terrific” and they win a prize!
Does anyone know what the name of the brain theme song is?
If you are referring to the song Scomo played following Brain yesterday, it was “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant” by Billy Joel