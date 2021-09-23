Former governor kicks off campaign for 3rd term with rally

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage has formally launched his campaign for a third term in front of more than a thousand noisy supporters at an indoor arena in the capital city. LePage focused on the economy and education during the rally Wednesday evening while decrying current Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ executive actions during the pandemic. A Mills campaign spokesperson said her actions led to Maine having one of the lowest death and infection rates, and that she’s committed to getting Mainers back to work and strengthening the economy.