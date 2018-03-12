FLIGHT OR FRIGHT edited by Stephen King and Bev Vincent

An Original Cemetery Dance Trade Hardcover and eBook Coming This September!

Also Available As An Audiobook From Simon & Schuster Audio!

Also To Be Published by Hodder & Stoughton In the UK!

Fasten your seatbelts for an anthology of turbulent tales curated by Stephen King and Bev Vincent. This exciting new anthology, perfect for airport or airplane reading, includes an original introduction and story notes for each story by Stephen King, along with brand new stories from Stephen King and Joe Hill!

Click here for more details and to order your Trade Hardcover or Slipcased Artist Edition