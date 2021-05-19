Feds seize $3.6M from company over sale of fake N95 masks

The federal government has seized $3.6 million from the bank account of a company involved in a deal to sell $4.5 million in overpriced, counterfeit N95 masks to the state of Maine. The U.S. attorney is seeking to force the company, Med-Tech Resource LLC of Eugene, Oregon, to forfeit the money and reimburse the state for 1.8 million fake respirators. The Portland Press Herald reports the man identified in court documents as the company’s CEO said he’ll refund the money and “make everyone whole.” Also Tuesday, Maine authorities said the daily number of new cases of coronavirus continues to trend down.