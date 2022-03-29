Fast-warming Gulf of Maine set new record in 2021

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Gulf of Maine, one of the world’s fastest-warming ocean waters, soared to a new new record for surface temperature. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute announced Monday that the surface temperature in 2021 was more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit above the long-term average. Researchers said the 2021 average was 54.14 degrees Fahrenheit (12.3 degrees Celsius) compared to 53.63 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius) in 2012. The warming represents a continuation of a trend. Researchers say the rate of warming in the Gulf of Maine has been nearly triple that of the world’s oceans since the early 1980s.