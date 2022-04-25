Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

FAIRY TALE Narrators Announced

Seth Numrich, the Audie Award-winning narrator of LATER, will be back to read the audiobook edition of FAIRY TALE, with the one and only Stephen King!

Pre-order your copy for delivery on September 6th and learn more here from Simon & Schuster Audio

