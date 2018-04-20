Drifty Twitchell: Will It Float?

It's never too early to start planning for Halloween.
It's Record Store Day Eve!
Are you excited? 'Cuz I'm excited. RSD is sorta like Christmas, only with the wonderful scent of fresh vinyl.Bull Moose fans will want to spend some time with their #RSD18 poster---lots of little references to find.
We've got another online-exclusive contest for you!
We're giving away two pairs of tickets to see Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends: New Worlds, Live at Merrill Auditorium on Monday April 23rd, 2018!
Tickets are on sale now, but here's a great chance to snag 'em for free!
The contest will close on Thursday, April 19th at 4pm. Winners will be drawn shortly thereafter.
